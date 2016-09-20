An Arab man from the Northern Arab city of Tamra has been indicted at the Haifa district court for murdering his pregnant wife.
He is to be held under psychiatric observation until his status is determined.
News BriefsElul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Indicted: Man from Tamra who murdered pregnant wife
