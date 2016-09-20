IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16

Indicted: Man from Tamra who murdered pregnant wife

An Arab man from the Northern Arab city of Tamra has been indicted at the Haifa district court for murdering his pregnant wife.

He is to be held under psychiatric observation until his status is determined.



