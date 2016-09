18:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Israeli Ambassador Danon blasts UN 'obsession with Israel' Read more



After UN Secretary-General says 50 years of 'occupation' is 'madness', Ambassador Danon says the UN 'obsession' with Israel must end. ► ◄ Last Briefs