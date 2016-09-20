17:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Dozens of terrorists throw rocks at IDF in Hevron Dozens of terrorists threw rocks at IDF forces in Hevron this afternoon. There were no injuries, and the IDF soldiers reacted to the attacks with shooting of materials for breaking up violent demonstrations.



