News BriefsElul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Car flips at Malcha Interchange, Jerusalem
Near the Malcha Interchange in Jerusalem a car flipped a short while ago.
Medics treated three wounded lightly to moderately at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
