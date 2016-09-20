IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16

Car flips at Malcha Interchange, Jerusalem

Near the Malcha Interchange in Jerusalem a car flipped a short while ago.

Medics treated three wounded lightly to moderately at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.



