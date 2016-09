16:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Syrian Army denies it attacked humanitarian aid trucks The Syrian Army denied reports that it attacked through airstrikes yesterday UN aid trucks in Aleppo. "There is no truth to these reports," a source in the Syrian Army said.



