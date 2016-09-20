According to CNN, the wife of Ahmad Rahmi, the suspect for Saturday's bombing attacks in New York and New Jersey, left the US days before the attacks.
The explosion in New York left 29 injured, while in New Jersey there were no injuries.
News BriefsElul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Rahami's wife left US days before attacks
