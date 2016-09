15:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Iraqi army working to conquer ISIS targets Iraqi forces are working today to conquer the city of Shirkat from ISIS forces. The Iraqis hope to take advantage of ISIS' weakened state and conquer Mosul by the end of the year.



► ◄ Last Briefs