15:17
  Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16

Fire in Lod apartment; six lightly injured

A fire broke out in a Lod apartment. Six extricated from the building by firefighters were lightly injured.

A firefighter who was electrocuted and lightly injured was evacuated to the hospital for checks.



