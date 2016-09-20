A fire broke out in a Lod apartment. Six extricated from the building by firefighters were lightly injured.
News BriefsElul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Fire in Lod apartment; six lightly injured
A fire broke out in a Lod apartment. Six extricated from the building by firefighters were lightly injured.
A firefighter who was electrocuted and lightly injured was evacuated to the hospital for checks.
