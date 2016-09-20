Ashkelon youth find Ottoman fisherman’s house

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced, Tuesday, that young residents of Ashkelon and the vicinity who were employed by the authority in an archaeological excavation in the city, recently uncovered buildings that were once used by local inhabitants who were engaged in fishing along the Mediterranean coast during the Ottoman period.

The excavation was carried out for the Ashkelon municipality, at the initiative of the Ashkelon Economic Company, in an area where a new neighborhood is slated to be constructed in the northern part of city. The fisherman’s house will be preserved and incorporated in the development of the neighborhood and strip of beach for the benefit of the residents to create a connection between them and those who lived and fished there in the past.