Footage of Eli Cohen hanging reaches Israel

New documentation of Syria's execution of Israeli spy Eli Cohen in 1965 has reached Israel. A film showing Cohen's body hanging in a Damascus square and being taken down was among materials recently taken by members of the Syrian opposition from a government archive and transferred to Israeli political analyst Mendi Safadi.

Safadi told nrg, "Efforts are being made through contacts with the Syrian opposition to bring new information on the Eli Cohen affair and his burial place. Similarly on the burial of the missing from Sultan Yacoub and Ron Arad." He said the sources understand the importance to Israel of these cases and information about them.