13:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Another successful Indian test of Barak 8 missile India conducted what it called a successful test of the Barak 8 surface-to-air missile, developed jointly with Israel, Tuesday morning. More tests are planned. The Barak 8 is designed to intercept planes, rockets and other missiles up to 70 kilometers/43 miles away.



