Russian military investigating Syria aid-convoy strike

Russia said, Tuesday, that its military was looking into "information" about an air strike on an aid convoy in Syria after the regime announced an end to a week-long ceasefire, according to Agence France Presse. The air strike has been attributed to the Damascus government.

The United Nations suspended aid convoys following the strike, which killed a Red Crescent leader. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "I don't think it is possible or correct to make any unsubstantiated conclusions. Our military is currently verifying information about this strike and I hope they will receive concrete information from the ground and can then release a statement."