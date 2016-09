Chairman Zhang Dejiang of the Standing Committee of the National People`s Congress of China visited the Knesset, Tuesday, as a guest of Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

Dejiang signed a first-ever memorandum of understanding between the Knesset and the Chinese parliament before holding a work meeting with Edelstein and MK Erel Margalit, the head of the Israel-China Parliamentary Friendship Group.