Traffic police stopped Member of Knesset Hanin Zoabi on Monday, after they saw her talking on a cellular phone while driving in the Nahal Eeron/Wadi Ara area of northern Israel. Police were out in force in the area due to a demonstration by rightwing Israelis in the village of Ara.

Officers said she gave them an invalid driver's license. A spokesperson for Zoabi denied the telephone accusaton and said her license is valid until May, albeit conditional on her passing a defensive driving course.