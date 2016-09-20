Firefighters have gained control over a fire which broke out, Tuesday morning between Nahal Kishon Street and houses on the next block in Ramat Beit Shemesh.
Houses on the adjacent street were evacuated. The blaze is under investigation.
|
12:12
Reported
News BriefsElul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Ramat Beit Shemesh fire under control
Firefighters have gained control over a fire which broke out, Tuesday morning between Nahal Kishon Street and houses on the next block in Ramat Beit Shemesh.
Houses on the adjacent street were evacuated. The blaze is under investigation.
Last Briefs