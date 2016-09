11:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Evacuations as fire hits Ramat Beit Shemesh A brush fire broke out, Tuesday morning, on Nahal Kishon Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh. A number of firefighting companies were sent to the scene. The first row of houses on neighboring Nahal Katlev Street was evacuated out of fear that the fire would spread there.



