The police announced, Tuesday morning, that they have confiscated illegal weapons and ammunition in the Israeli Arab population centers of Nazareth, Kafr Kana and Kafr Shibli during the last 24 hours as part of their campaign against violent crime in the Arab sector.

Since the start of the year, the campaign has resulted in the seizure of 98 rifles, 86 handguns, 105 grenades, dozens of other explosive devices and firebombs and large quantities of explosives and ammunition.