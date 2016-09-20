24/7 police protection for Kiryat Gat's chief rabbi

The police have decided to give round-the-clock protection to Chabad Rabbi Moshe Havlin, who serves as the chief rabbi of the city of Kiryat Gat, according to a Tuesday-morning report by Yisrael Hayom.

The move is in response to ongoing demonstrations outside the rabbi's house by haredi-religious Jews opposed to his support for induction of Chabad yeshiva students into the Israel Defense Forces. Hundreds of members of the Eidah Haharedit protested outside Rabbi Havlin's house on Monday. A week ago a number of demonstrators were detained for being disorderly. Three others await trial for breaking into his dwelling and attacking the rabbi and his wife.