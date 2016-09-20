France: Movement needed this week for peace conference

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, Monday that "this week must be a moment of political mobilization" to meet its goal of an international conference before the end of the year to present Israel and the Palestinian Authority with a package of incentives if they reach a peace agreement, according to the Associated Press.

Ayrault's comments follow an announcement by Russia's Foreign Ministry on September 8th that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas have agreed "in principle" to meet in Moscow for talks. At a briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting, he said several countries, including Russia, Egypt and the United States, are trying to restart talks between the two sides. He said he told them that "all efforts are in fact complementary of the French initiative."