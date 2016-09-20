Traffic congested on key highways

The Israel Police Traffic Center reported congestion on the following roads, Tuesday morning:



Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway from the Ganot Interchange toward Kibbutz Galuyot. In the opposite direction between the Harel and Motza Interchanges.

Route 2 Netanya Interchange to Odim.

Route 4 from Gan Raveh to Hasayarim and the Aluf Sadeh Interchange to Givat Shmuel.In the opposite direction from the Pardesiya Junction to the Hadarim Interchange and from the Dror Interchange to Batzra.

Route 5 between the Rosh Haayin and Yarkon Interchanges.

Ayalon north from Mevo Ayalon to La Guardia Interchange and Ayalon south from Gelilot to the Hahalacha interchange.