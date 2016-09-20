Security forces seized a hunting rifle, Monday evening, in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Atil.
Equipment that was used for terror was seized in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Bani Zayid.
Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Gun, tools used for terror seized
