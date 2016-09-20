Homefront drill with sirens after 11am and 7pm

The Israel Defense Forces' Homefront Command will conduct a drill in which people will practice getting to protected areas when hearing sirens. Sirens will sound on a regional basis as listed below after 11:00 am and there will be a national siren at 7:05 pm.

At 11:05 AM, a siren will sound in the northern region: Golan, Confrontation Line, Upper Galilee, Katzrin, and Jordan Valley.

At 11:07 AM, a siren will sound in the Haifa region: Lower Galilee,Hakriyot, Haifa, Carmel Beach, Carmel Forests, Jezreel Valley,Tavor, Beit She’an Valley, Menasche, and Wadi Ara.

At 11:09 AM, a siren will sound in the central region: Hefer, Sharon, Yarkon, Dan, Hashfela, Southern Shfela.

At 11:11 AM, a siren will sound in the Jerusalem region: BeitShemesh, Jerusalem, Ma’ale Adumim, Dead Sea, Shomron,Yehuda, and Jordan River Valley.

At 11:13 AM, a siren will sound in the Gaza Containment Zone.

At 11:15 AM, a siren will could in the southern region: Lachish, Central Negev, Arava, and Eilat.

For more information, visit the Home Front Command website or call 104