Muslim Brotherhood returns to Jordanian elections

For the first time in ten years, the Muslim Brotherhood's Jordanian affiliate is on the ballot, Tuesday, as the Hashemite Kingdom holds parliamentary elections.
The party is expected to win between 15 and 20 of 130 seats.
Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
