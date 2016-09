07:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Trump: Great regard for Muslims who support peace Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah As-Sisi, Monday evening, that he has great regard for Muslims who support peace. During a meeting in New York, Trump added that if elected, he would maintain good relations between the United States and Egypt.



