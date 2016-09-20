MK Koren: We will choose judges who share our outlook

MK Nurit Koren (Likud) who is a member of the Judicial Selection Committee, sharply attacked the Supreme Court and emphasized that future appointments would differ from what was the norm until now.

During the course of a visit Monday to the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood in the Gush Etzion community of Elazar together with members of the Land of Israel Caucus in the Knesset and Likud activists, Koren referred to the High Court ruling calling for the houses to be demolished because a small strip of land between them may be private property.