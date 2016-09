04:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Mark Zuckerberg home privacy plan rejected in Palo Alto Read more



Plan by Facebook CEO to reconstruct four homes around his own to protect his privacy rejected by city review board in Palo Alto, Calif. ► ◄ Last Briefs