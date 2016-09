A group of 88 senators on Monday signed a bipartisan letter urging President Barack Obama to maintain the long-standing U.S. policy of vetoing any one-sided United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian Arab issue.

The letter, initiated by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Mike Rounds (R-SD), cites Obama's 2011 General Assembly address in which he said, "Peace will not come through statements and resolutions at the United Nations."