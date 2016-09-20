Doing good works the Emunah way: A visit to Neve Lande

As the New Year approaches and the People of Israel reflect upon the Heavenly scales that will soon weigh their good deeds, Arutz Sheva went out to see the Neve Lande Home for Children in Even Shmuel, south of Ashdod, a place where good deeds tip the scale.

Almost two decades ago, one Shabbat afternoon, a social worker named Chana Greenberg approached the then Chairperson of Emunah Israel who had just given a lecture on the weekly portion to the women in her neighborhood and said: "I was in charge of the children and teens department in the Jerusalem office of the Welfare Ministry and I want to convince Emunah to fill a lack in Israel's aid to children."