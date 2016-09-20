New York bombing suspect to be charged with attempted murder

New York and New Jersey bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami will be charged with five counts of attempted murder, Reuters reported Monday.
He will be charged with two gun related offences, a law enforcement official told the news agency.
