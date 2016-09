Minister Yisrael Katz wrote on his Facebook page this evening, "The police and Shin Bet arrested 3 brothers of the terrorist who committed the stabbing attack today, attacking a policeman and policewoman in Jerusalem: 'They expressed support for the attack, and it is being checked if they aided in the execution.'"

"Now is the time to quickly advance the law for expelling the families of terrorists. To deter now before the wave of terror gathers renewed energy," he wrote.