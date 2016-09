22:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Renewed shelling in Aleppo as truce ends Read more



Syrian Army declares the US-Russia brokered ceasefire null and void, resumes shelling of rebel-held sections of Aleppo.