News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
Livni in New York: Regional front against Iran needed
Speaking at a convention in New York, MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) spoke of the need to create a regional and international front against Iran.
"We can't miss this opportunity. It is an Israeli, regional and international interest," she said.
