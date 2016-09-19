IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
22:00
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Livni in New York: Regional front against Iran needed

Speaking at a convention in New York, MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) spoke of the need to create a regional and international front against Iran.

"We can't miss this opportunity. It is an Israeli, regional and international interest," she said.



Last Briefs