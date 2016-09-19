Netanyahu sets out for US tomorrow

PM Netanyahu and his wife are set to fly tomorrow to New York, where they will meet with US President Barack Obama, and Netanyahu will speak at the UN General Assembly.

During his visit, Netanyahu will also meet with UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, and will visit the picture gallery of Hadar Goldin, one of the soldiers killed in battle whose body is being held by Hamas; the gallery is now on exhibit at the UN.

Netanyahu will also meet with heads of African countries in a special event which presents Israeli technologies for use in Africa.