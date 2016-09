21:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Rock thrown at bus in Wadi Joz, driver lightly injured A terrorist threw a rock at a bus at the Wadi Joz Junction in East Jerusalem. The rock hit the windshield of the bus and, as a result, the driver was lightly injured.



