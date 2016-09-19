20:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Terrorists throw Molotov Cocktail in Gush Etzion Terrorists threw a Molotov Cocktail at passing cars at the Gush Etzion junction tonight. Hatzallah of Judea and Samaria said there were no injuries, and searches are being undertaken to find the terrorists.



