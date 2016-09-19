Terrorists threw a Molotov Cocktail at passing cars at the Gush Etzion junction tonight.
Hatzallah of Judea and Samaria said there were no injuries, and searches are being undertaken to find the terrorists.
News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
Terrorists throw Molotov Cocktail in Gush Etzion
