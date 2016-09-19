IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
18:48
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Minnesota terrorist's father said he had no clue

The father of the Minnesota stabbing terrorist in St. Cloud claimed that he had "no clue" his son was involved in terrorist activity, according to Fox News.

After the attack in a St. Cloud mall, ISIS claimed responsibility.



Last Briefs