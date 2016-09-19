The father of the Minnesota stabbing terrorist in St. Cloud claimed that he had "no clue" his son was involved in terrorist activity, according to Fox News.
After the attack in a St. Cloud mall, ISIS claimed responsibility.
News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
Minnesota terrorist's father said he had no clue
