17:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Danon points out humanitarian aid going to Hamas In a briefing at the UN, Israeli Ambassador Dani Danon pointed out a worrying trend, according to Israeli intelligence sources, whereby money intended for humanitarian purposes is being filtered to Hamas.



► ◄ Last Briefs