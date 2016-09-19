IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Danon points out humanitarian aid going to Hamas

In a briefing at the UN, Israeli Ambassador Dani Danon pointed out a worrying trend, according to Israeli intelligence sources, whereby money intended for humanitarian purposes is being filtered to Hamas.



