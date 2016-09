17:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Worker falls from height in Nazareth Illit A construction worker fell from a height of five meters in Nazareth Illit. His condition is defined as moderate and he has been evacuated to Rambam Hospital.



