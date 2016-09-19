IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Policewoman wounded in Herod's Gate attack has surgery

The policewoman wounded in the Herod's Gate terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City has undergone surgery and is hospitalized in intensive care. She is sedated and on a respirator.

Her condition is defined as serious but stable.



