The policewoman wounded in the Herod's Gate terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City has undergone surgery and is hospitalized in intensive care. She is sedated and on a respirator.
Her condition is defined as serious but stable.
News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
Policewoman wounded in Herod's Gate attack has surgery
