MKs and other Land of Israel activists are touring the Hevron area today to give support to soldiers and assess illegal Palestinian building.
During the tour, the group was verbally attacked and physically confronted by left-wing activists.
News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
MKs touring Hevron area attacked by leftist activists
