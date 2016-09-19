IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

MK Herzog: Liberman and Netanyahu have lost security

Head of the Opposition Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) criticized PM Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman for the current string of attacks.

"Liberman and Netanyahu have lost security," he said.



