IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
14:47
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

'Commanders are evading responsibility'

"There's a block in the chain of command," said Major-General Dan Bitton, Monday, in defense of Elor Azariya. Azaria is being tried for manslaughter for killing a wounded terrorist last March in Hevron.



Last Briefs