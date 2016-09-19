14:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 'Commanders are evading responsibility' "There's a block in the chain of command," said Major-General Dan Bitton, Monday, in defense of Elor Azariya. Azaria is being tried for manslaughter for killing a wounded terrorist last March in Hevron. Read more



