MK attacks PM, Police Chief on Ara demonstration

Member of Knesset Esawi Farij (Meretz) criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Police Commissioner Ronnie Alshich, Monday, following a demonstration by rightwing Israelis in the northern Israeli Arab village of Ara that led to clashes between local residents and police.

Farij said, "The extreme right-wing thugs who came are messengers of Netanyah, who is seeking to inflame relations between Jews and Arabs in Israel and be built up by the combustion. Netanyahu and Ronnie Alshich are the ones who gave the green light to violence by permitting this incident."