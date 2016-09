13:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Watch live: Jewish, Arab demonstrators face off in Arab village Read more



Israeli nationalists en route to Arab village face Arab protesters. The village gave refuge to a terrorist who carried out an attack in Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs