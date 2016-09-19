IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Earlier deployment of additional police to Jerusalem

Jerusalem District Police Commander Yoram Halevy ordered, Monday, the immediate deployment of hundreds of officers in the capital. The reinforcement was scheduled to start with holidays for the Jewish month of Tishrei but was moved up because of a rash of attacks that started last week and continued Monday morning.

A priority will be police activity in the neighborhoods from which the terrorists have emerged. Tonight, the police will secure long distance races with routes that enter Arab neighborhoods.



