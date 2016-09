12:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16 Abbas a KGB agent - what does it mean for the region? Arab-affairs expert Yoni Ben Menachem discusses the implications the report on the Palestinian Authority Chairman's past with the Russian intelligence agency holds for Israel Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs