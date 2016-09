Despite instructions by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday to maintain a ban on ministers and Knesset members ascending the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) was videoed by Channel 10 Television approaching the holy site on Monday morning.

Blocked by police, Glick said he just came to wish them a Happy New Year and that there be peace. He backed off the stairs and prayed off to the side.