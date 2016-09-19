MK Hazan: Uprooting Amona rewards terror

Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Monday, to announce that the Samarian Jewish community of Amona not to be uprooted. Speaking after the attack on two police offers at Herod's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Hazan said, "Evacuation is a step that will reward the terrorists and the people that send them."

Hazan also called on Netanyahu to announce a "freeze on contacts to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who, according to Hazan, "openly and secretly encouraged the renewal of the wave of terror in Jerusalem and all the cities of Israel."

