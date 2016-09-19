IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Charlie Azaria returns to his son's trial

Charlie Azaria returned to the manslaughter trial of his son Elor on Monday.

Elor is accused of killing a terrorist who had already been neutralized. Charlie missed a number of sessions for health reasons.



