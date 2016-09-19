Gal-On hits PM on terror management

Chairwoman Zahava Gal-On of the Meretz party reacted to Monday morning's stabbing attack in Jerusalem by saying, "Nobody, not a civilian and not a policeman, should be standing in front of a raised knife."

Attacking Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Gal-On said, "Netanyahu is trying to sell us that it's possible to manage the conflict and here again it turns out that the conflict is managing us. It's time that Mr. Security stops putting his hands over his eyes and hoping that if he does not see the wave of terror, the wave of terrorism cannot see him."